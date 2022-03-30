Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys Shares of 18,122 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $21,570,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $1,246,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,523 shares of company stock valued at $83,107,263. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,219.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

