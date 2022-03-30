Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,372,000 after buying an additional 177,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after buying an additional 120,696 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,596,125,000 after buying an additional 175,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $10.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.84. The company had a trading volume of 166,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $169.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.74.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

