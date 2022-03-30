Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,333. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31.

