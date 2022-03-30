Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $2.61 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 112,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 284,030 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 862.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 175,107 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,914,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,181,000.

Shares of BSJM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,417. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

