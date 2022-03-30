Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.94. 35,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,750. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

