Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Shares of GSST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,960. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

