Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,400 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after purchasing an additional 677,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $167,304,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 952,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 114,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,458. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

