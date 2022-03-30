Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 646,686 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,437,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.42. 889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,715. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.