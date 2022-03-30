Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,311 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,368,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,839,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ WRLD traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.18. 758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,121. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

