Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,600 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,281. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $135.68 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

