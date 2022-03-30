Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 44 by Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 44 ($0.58) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 56.43 ($0.74).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 48.65 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.55. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £202,046 ($264,665.97). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($177,541.05).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

