Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after buying an additional 250,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

LMT stock traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.15. 2,451,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,723. The company has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $413.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

