Loop Capital Trims Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Target Price to $26.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YOU. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of YOU opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 64,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 688.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

