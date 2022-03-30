L’Oréal S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L’Oréal in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

LRLCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €395.00 ($434.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €458.00 ($503.30) to €339.00 ($372.53) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.20.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $82.14 on Monday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

