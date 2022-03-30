LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Saturday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of LYTS opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

