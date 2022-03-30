Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

LUCD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 301,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,099. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.46. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Several analysts recently commented on LUCD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

