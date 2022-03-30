Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $343.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.18. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

