Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.28.

Shares of LULU opened at $343.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after buying an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,078,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

