MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $747,152.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00007561 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.24 or 0.07148314 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,069.54 or 0.99834836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00054684 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

