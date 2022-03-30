Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on April 14th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Hovde Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.