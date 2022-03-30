Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Director John Earl Jackson Buys 1,800 Shares

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 671.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 54,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

