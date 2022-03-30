Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 116,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

