Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.23.
Management Consulting Group Company Profile (LON:MMC)
