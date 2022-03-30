Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $22,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

NYSE:VMC opened at $191.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.86. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

