Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.