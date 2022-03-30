Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of CDW worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after buying an additional 695,521 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CDW by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after buying an additional 192,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $180.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $161.34 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

