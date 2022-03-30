Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $20.75 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.