Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $28.44 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 542,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 163,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 505,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,124,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

