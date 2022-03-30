Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Magna International by 138.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

