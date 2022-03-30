Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 614.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $57,046,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.22.

Snowflake stock opened at $239.67 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

