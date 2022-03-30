Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 7,593 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 288,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44.

