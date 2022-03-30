Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,663 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus dropped their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.08.

Adobe stock opened at $466.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.91 and a 200 day moving average of $561.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

