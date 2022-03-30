Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,501 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after acquiring an additional 979,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,992,000 after acquiring an additional 169,097 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,666,000 after buying an additional 115,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

IFF stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 132.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

