Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Down 2.6%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. 5,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 1,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Mapfre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

