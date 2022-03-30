Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Up 66.0% in March

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,215,900 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the February 28th total of 732,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 276.3 days.
Maple Leaf Foods stock remained flat at $$23.23 during trading on Wednesday. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,728. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $25.68.
About Maple Leaf Foods (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.