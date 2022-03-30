Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Up 66.0% in March

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,215,900 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the February 28th total of 732,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 276.3 days.

Maple Leaf Foods stock remained flat at $$23.23 during trading on Wednesday. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,728. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

