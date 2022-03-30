Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.20. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 785%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

MPC stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

