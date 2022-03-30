Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,616. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $191,949.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 471,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 683.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 235,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.