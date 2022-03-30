Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Sells $25,228.08 in Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $182.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MBII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

