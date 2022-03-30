Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 847 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.34. 8,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

