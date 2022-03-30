Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 46,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,385. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.62 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98.

