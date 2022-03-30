Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. 308,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.59.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

