Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after buying an additional 108,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.04. 144,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,516. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.50. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

