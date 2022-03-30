Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.97. The stock had a trading volume of 48,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,316. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $266.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

