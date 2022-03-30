Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.66 million, a PE ratio of -442.00 and a beta of 2.46. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $285.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 309,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,375. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

