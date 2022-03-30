Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of V opened at $228.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

