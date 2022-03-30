Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

MAXR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74 and a beta of 1.21. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $42.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,644,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after buying an additional 194,315 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,709,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,276 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

