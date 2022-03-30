McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 201.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 28,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.08. 88,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.19. The company has a market cap of $185.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.32.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

