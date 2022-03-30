Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,597. Mercurity Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68.

Mercurity Fintech ( NASDAQ:MFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

