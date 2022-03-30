Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,470 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $20,520,000. C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 721,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $13,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. 454,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,867,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

