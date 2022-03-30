Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,178,000 after buying an additional 91,409 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $8.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.35. 1,904,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

